La Grulla apartment fire highlights need for renters insurance, agent says

Maria De La Garza Beltran and her five children moved into a duplex in La Grulla two months ago.

They’re now searching a new place to stay after a fire destroyed the home.

“I said, ‘it can't be happening,’ I couldn't believe it,” De La Garza Beltran said. “It was just too much at the same time. I said to myself, ‘where are we going to go?’"

The duplex the family lived in was heavily damaged in a fire last week. Nearly all of their belongings were either damaged or destroyed.

"Everything from furniture we can't use again, because they recommended that everything has to go because of the smoke,” De La Garza Beltran said. “I am trying to save clothes as much as I can. If not, then it is going to be a total loss."

De La Garza Beltran did not have renters insurance. Renters are not required by law in Texas to have it, but some landlords might require it.

"Many people do not buy renters' policies, they feel they don't have enough content” Safeguard Insurance agent Abraham Padron said.

Padron said many renters opt out of renters insurance, fearing it could be costly.

“I can guarantee it is not expensive,” Padron said. “Typically, you can get a renters' policy based on your contents that you think you have."

Renters insurance will cover personal belongings from theft or damage. It would also protect you if someone is hurt in your rental property if you are taken to court and found liable.

For now, de La Garza Beltran and her children will be staying with her mom until they can find a new place to stay.

