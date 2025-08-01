La Grulla police investigating 'ding-dong ditch' incidents that led to damaged property
The La Grulla Police Department is investigating several 'ding-dong ditch' incidents at the Solis Subdivision.
Police said the incidents involve juveniles knocking on doors and then running away around the Benwood Street area.
One of the incidents escalated when a door was kicked in and the door frame was damaged as a result, according to police. This caused concern among residents and could potentially rise to criminal conduct.
Police said they want to remind the public that this behavior is not harmless, and damaging property or causing fear can result in criminal charges including criminal mischief and trespassing.
Anyone with any information to identify the individuals is urged to contact La Gulla Police Department at 956-487-8522.
