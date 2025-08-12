La Joya ISD addresses cell phone ban concerns

The new school year kicked off Monday and La Joya Independent School District is trying to ease parents concerns with a new state law banning cell phones in the classroom.

Some parents worry about not being able to directly communicate with their child in case of an emergency.

La Joya ISD parent Maria Cedillo is worried about how she will communicate with her child if an emergency happens.

"One of my kids has asthma, and he uses his inhaler. Last year, when he felt bad, he would tell me to go pick him up," Cedillo said.

Cedillo does support the cell phone ban, but she still has concerns about not having a direct line of communication during the school day.

"The kids can communicate and feel more secure with their parents and inform them what is happening more than their teachers. Kids will feel more comfortable speaking with their parents," Cedillo said.

La Joya ISD has standard response protocols in place to protect students and staff should an emergency arise.

The district focuses on six actions and directives.

The district first restricts student and staff movement on campus during a hold. During that time they must stay inside the classroom with the door locked. If there is a threat outside the school students and staff must remain secure inside for safety. The school will evacuate the students or shelter in place depending on the situation. Once a threat or hazard is over, students will be able to reunite with their parents.

"We constantly teach SRPS. It is a constant training, so if anything happens, they follow these protocols," La Joya ISD Chief of Police Leonardo Sanchez said.

Within this protocol, La Joya ISD is using a system called Raptor to communicate quickly with staff on their cell phones.

