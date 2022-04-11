La Joya ISD elementary teacher arrested on four more charges of indecency with a child

A La Joya Independent School District elementary teacher has been arrested on four more charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact, according to Hidalgo County court records.

Ricardo Garza was booked into the Hidalgo County jail April 6 on four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

Garza, a physical education teacher at Camarena Elementary School, remains on administrative leave after he was arrested last month on a similar charge.

RELATED: La Joya ISD elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student, placed on administrative leave

In a statement, a spokesperson for La Joya ISD said the district is aware of the additional charges filed against Garza and will not be providing further details as the investigation continues.

Garza was released April 7 on a $20,000 bond, records show.

Read the district's entire statement below: