La Joya ISD elementary teacher arrested on four more charges of indecency with a child
A La Joya Independent School District elementary teacher has been arrested on four more charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact, according to Hidalgo County court records.
Ricardo Garza was booked into the Hidalgo County jail April 6 on four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony.
Garza, a physical education teacher at Camarena Elementary School, remains on administrative leave after he was arrested last month on a similar charge.
In a statement, a spokesperson for La Joya ISD said the district is aware of the additional charges filed against Garza and will not be providing further details as the investigation continues.
Garza was released April 7 on a $20,000 bond, records show.
Read the district's entire statement below:
"La Joya ISD is aware of the additional charges filed against one of our employees. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and we will not be able to provide further details. Student safety continues to be a priority at La Joya ISD.
At this time, the employee remains on administrative leave.
We will continue to cooperate with any and all investigative agencies regarding this case as we strive to provide Educational Excellence for students daily in a safe learning environment to ensure La Joya ISD Prepares Students To Shine Bright Toward Success."
