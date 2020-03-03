La Joya ISD students who traveled to mall where coronavirus confirmed 'not at risk'

LA JOYA – On their way back to the Rio Grande Valley, a group of La Joya students who traveled to Round Rock, also visited a San Antonio mall where a coronavirus case was confirmed, according to a press release sent by the La Joya Independent School District.

The release also says students were not “in direct contact or at risk at any point” while visiting the North Star Mall in San Antonio.

La Joya ISD announced Tuesday that a group of folklorico students traveled to Round Rock for a competition the weekend of Feb. 29 to March 2.

According to the release, the person with the confirmed coronavirus case visited the San Antonio North Star Mall on Feb. 29 – the La Joya students had lunch at the same mall on March 2.

Hidalgo County Health officials were “immediately notified” of the students’ visit and informed La Joya ISD that none of the students or staff were in direct contact or at risk at any point.

The La Joya ISD Crisis Team along with Hidalgo County Health Department officials met with the students, staff and parents upon their arrival to inform them of the situation, said the release.

“As a precaution La Joya ISD will monitor the students that visited the San Antonio North Star Mall area to ensure their well-being. We want to make sure our parents are aware of the efforts we are doing at La Joya ISD to keep our students and their families safe.”

La Joya ISD says they will continue with standard protocols for disinfecting all schools and school buses.

The North Star Mall said Monday the shopping center had been cleaned several times using CDC-recommended products.

“…as an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close North Star Mall temporarily to allow for a further deep cleaning of the center,” the North Star Mall announced on Facebook.

On Monday, health officials in Hidalgo County reassured the public that there is no threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Hidalgo County Health Department said on Twitter, “NO CASES OF #CoV19 in RGV" adding they will announce if or when the first case occurs.