La Plaza Mall in McAllen to host back-to-school bash

With back-to-school shopping in full swing, La Plaza Mall is looking to help families save some money.

They're hosting a Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, where 400 students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

There will also be giveaways every 30 minutes with prizes like tablets and gift cards. Other vendors will also be giving away more school supplies and there's even going to be a fashion show to showcase some of the latest trends.

La Plaza Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development Isabel Rodriguez said this is their biggest event of the year.

"This is a great time to come out, get the kids excited to go back to school, and actually, it helps their budget, because then they don't have to buy as many school supplies as they would usually have to buy," Rodriguez said.

The Back-To-School Bash is happening at La Plaza Mall on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As a reminder, tax-free weekend will be happening from August 8 through the August 10.