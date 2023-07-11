La Voz del Valle: Profesora de UTRGV comparte el significado de recibir el reconocimiento 'Great Immigrants'
Karen Lozano, Profesora en UTRGV visita nuestros estudios para el segmento de La Voz del Valle en donde comparte su historia y su trayectoria ante el reconocimiento otorgado por la Corporacion Carnegie de 'Great Immigrant'.
More News
News Video
-
New study to identify areas affected by flooding in Cameron County
-
Sheriff's office: Narcotics and weapons seized at home of aggravated robbery victim
-
Radio silence observed for McAllen police officers killed in the line of...
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Edinburg identified
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships