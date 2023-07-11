x

La Voz del Valle: Profesora de UTRGV comparte el significado de recibir el reconocimiento 'Great Immigrants'

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Karen Lozano, Profesora en UTRGV visita nuestros estudios para el segmento de La Voz del Valle en donde comparte su historia y su trayectoria ante el reconocimiento otorgado por la Corporacion Carnegie de 'Great Immigrant'.

