Las Milpas woman moving forward after losing home in fire

The owner of a house in Las Milpas has been picking up the pieces of her home since it went up in flames last month.

The homeowner that she not be identified.

“It was all damaged, so we just got out everything we could and threw everything out,” the homeowner said.

The city of Pharr Fire Marshall's office ruled that the fire wasn't an accident. A man, Ruben Antonio Rios, was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson in connection with the incident.

“There is surveillance video of the incident that occurred, and that's what led to this arrest,” Assistant Fire Marshall Mike Navarro said.

The homeowner said she wants justice, but is also moving forward.

“It's kind of sad… knowing that someone actually came and had to do that to my home,” the homeowner said. “But I'm not going to let it stop me from continuing and trying to get what I need for my home.”

With the help of family, friends, and church members from Primera Iglesia Bautista in Las Milpas, the homeowner said she’s been able to clean up her property.

“My next step is to try to make this home livable,” the homeowner said. “Trying to get this up and going so my daughter and I and the dog we can come back to our home because this is what we're used to.”

The homeowner said the support from the community and her family have kept her going.

“Everybody helping me and reaching out to me without me asking, that's what gets my spirits up,” the homeowner said. “They dropped everything just to come and help me and it's just amazing to know who is there for you at a moment like this.”