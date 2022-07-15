Man charged with arson in connection with Pharr house fire
A man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Pharr last month.
The fire happened on June 17 at a home located on the 100 block of W. Handy St.
City officials say a woman's home was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Ruben Rios was booked into Hidalgo County jail Thursday on arson and assault charges.
His bond was set at $150,000, records show.
Rios remained in jail as of Friday afternoon.
