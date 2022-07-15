x

Man charged with arson in connection with Pharr house fire

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Pharr last month. 

The fire happened on June 17 at a home located on the 100 block of W. Handy St. 

City officials say a woman's home was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported. 

Ruben Rios was booked into Hidalgo County jail Thursday on arson and assault charges. 

His bond was set at $150,000, records show. 

Rios remained in jail as of Friday afternoon. 

