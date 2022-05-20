x

LaSara's Xiomara Rodriguez Wins Gold in Discus at State

Friday, May 20 2022
By: Bella Michaels

LASARA, TEXAS --  LaSara High Sophomore xiomara Rodriguez claimed gold in discus at state, becoming the first UIL Track and Field State Champion from LaSara ISD. Watch the video above for more:

