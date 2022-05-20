LaSara's Xiomara Rodriguez Wins Gold in Discus at State
LASARA, TEXAS -- LaSara High Sophomore xiomara Rodriguez claimed gold in discus at state, becoming the first UIL Track and Field State Champion from LaSara ISD. Watch the video above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Candidates announced for Palmhurst mayoral special election
-
TxDOT marks 20th anniversary of Click it or Ticket campaign
-
Guilty plea entered for teacher accused of having improper relationship with student
-
Peñitas residents react to construction of new relief route
-
Stop the Bleed program trains the public to prepare for emergencies