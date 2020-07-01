x

Local health authority warns public rapid COVID-19 tests lack accuracy

5 hours 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 July 01, 2020 5:00 PM July 01, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Rapid coronavirus test sites are growing in popularity, but questions about their accuracy is catching the attention of local health officials.

The tests use a finger stick method, claiming to analyze a drop a blood for the virus in less than 10 minutes. Dr. James Castillo, the health authority in Cameron County, says the tests may not be reliable.

Dr. Castillo added those who feel they may have been conned by some of the sites should contact their local health authorities to report the issue.

Watch the video above for further information.

Contact a county or state health department to report the issue:

Cameron County: 956-361-8244
Hidalgo County: 956-383-6221
Starr County: 956-487-5556
Willacy County: 956-689-5906

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days