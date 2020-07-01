Local health authority warns public rapid COVID-19 tests lack accuracy
Rapid coronavirus test sites are growing in popularity, but questions about their accuracy is catching the attention of local health officials.
The tests use a finger stick method, claiming to analyze a drop a blood for the virus in less than 10 minutes. Dr. James Castillo, the health authority in Cameron County, says the tests may not be reliable.
Dr. Castillo added those who feel they may have been conned by some of the sites should contact their local health authorities to report the issue.
Watch the video above for further information.
Contact a county or state health department to report the issue:
• Cameron County: 956-361-8244
• Hidalgo County: 956-383-6221
• Starr County: 956-487-5556
• Willacy County: 956-689-5906
