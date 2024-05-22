Los Ebanos ferry reopens after months of closure

The Los Ebanos ferry is back up and running after being closed for months.

The U.S. Coast Guard closed it down because of a license issue with the ferry's captain.

Now, for the first time in months, the ferry crossed the Rio Grande.

On Wednesday morning, the ferry has been carrying cars and people between Diaz Ordaz and Los Ebanos. Some people are visiting family, some are going to school or work.

The ferry was closed in January after the Coast Guard found out the captain hadn't completed classes to renew his license after his old one expired.

That meant people who use this ferry weekly, or even daily, had to drive to the bridges in Rio Grande City or Mission.

The ferry is roughly halfway between those two cities. The other options are each about a half hour away.

