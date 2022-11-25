Low prices reeling in Valley shoppers

Some kids these days probably do not realize that some people used to spend Thanksgiving Day waiting in long lines outside big stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

Times have definitely changed. People will spend money during Black Friday, but they are just going to do it differently.

Inflation is not preventing shoppers from hitting the stores, even ahead of Black Friday.

"All the shoes are $17.99, any kind of shoes," Holiday shopper Sylvia Esquivel said.

The prices are what's keeping foot traffic high.

"Some Christmas shopping stuff that we need, you know in the house, and it's cheaper in here," Holiday shopper Maria Ortiz said.

McAllen's Chamber of Commerce says they expect to surpass last year's sales tax revenues of 6.4 million.

"Despite the economic volatility that we are seeing and the uncertainty of our economy, the border continues to be resilient," McAllen Chamber of Commerce Josh Mejia said.