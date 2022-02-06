LUPE nonprofit opens new office in Starr County

Starr County residents looking for help with immigration, health care, and workers' rights won't have to travel very far for assistance anymore.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), a nonprofit organization aimed at helping low-income communities, opened a new office in Rio Grande City.

LUPE representatives say bringing their services to that part of the Valley will make a lasting difference, especially for the immigration community.

"Here in Starr County, [there are] not that many options where they can go and get these answers," LUPE Community Organizer Juaquin Garcia said. "We're here for them and whatever they need."

The new office is located at 104 East Main Street, Suite B in Rio Grande City.

For more information, call 956-352-6248.