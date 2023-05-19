Lyford Softball Falls in Regional Semis to Jourdanton
SAN DIEGO - For the second straight year the Lyford Lady Bulldogs saw their season end in the 3A Sweet 16 after falling in their one game playoff to Jourdanton 3-1
Lyford scored first but then surrendered three unanswered runs in the late innings to drop a close one in the win-or-go-home single game playoff.
Two RGV teams remain in the softball postseason and will begin their series on Friday.
San Benito will face New Braunfels in the 6A Regional Finals in Corpus Christi. Mercedes will face Smithson Valley in San Antonio.
