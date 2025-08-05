Made in the 956: Edinburg makeup artist making strides across the country

A successful makeup artist from the Rio Grande Valley has become well-known in Texas and across the country.

Not only is he known for the way he does makeup and hair, but also for his generosity in giving back to the RGV community.

Edinburg native Luis Alejandro is known as a social media influencer and a local makeup artist.

"The support system that is here is insane. People want to see you win, people want to see you echarle ganas and rep it from here, not forget where you come from," Alejandro said.

Alejandro credits the Valley for his success in the beauty industry. His business, Lab Pro Beauty, sits on Main Street in the heart of McAllen.

He says starting his business and his career was not easy, but all the hard work has paid off.

FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES, CLICK HERE.

"School wasn't for me, and I just started into the whole makeup journey. I just started becoming a makeup artist and then from there I started with classes to try and pay for my rent because I couldn't afford rent," Alejandro said.

He started with make up classes to help with expenses and started using social media as a tool to help spread the word to possible clients.

"It is definitely a big responsibility. I'm going to quote Spider-Man, I feel that with great power comes great responsibility, and it's hard to navigate that especially nowadays on social media," Alejandro said.

Alejandro took a lot of his makeup business online. His social media has grown to over 83,000 followers on Instagram and over 243,000 on TikTok; a testament to his growth in the industry.

"I feel like on social media, you always get to see the good, the good, the good, but for me, I always put the bad. So that way, when the good happens, he was able to persevere despite adversity," Alejandro said.

He's worked with well known names like Grupo Frontera and many more.

"I've worked with Grupo Firme, a Brenda for her pregnancy announcement, Daddy Yankee's daughter, a bunch of influences, the list is huge for the influences," Alejandro said.

But as his fame and reputation grow, he never forgets his roots and always gives back to the community.

"The 956 isn't just the 956, there's layers to it and the beautiful thing is that I get to see every single one of them and I get to play with every single one of them," Alejandro said.

Back in July, Channel 5 News featured a Rio Hondo teen who is celebrating her quinceañera early. The teen is slowly losing her eyesight due to two degenerative diseases.

Alejandro has met with her family and will be providing his services for free.

"I always try my hardest. As I get from my community, I like to give, I like to give back, it's not always a me, me thing. I got tagged in that from one of my girls and I shared it, and I was just like heck yeah, I'm going to do it," Alejandro said.

To him, it's all about giving back to the community that raised him.

Luis Alejandro is made in the 956.