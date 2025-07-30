Made in the 956: Grind Coffee Co. opens second location

For nine years, Grind Coffee Co. off of University Drive in Edinburg has been providing the community with a hot cup of joe, and a place to relax from the daily stresses of life.

As the owner of Grindr Coffee Co., Maryann Pinon said her love of coffee led her to open her doors.

But her shop is much more than just a business.

“The vision of Grind, essentially [is] wanting to have a place of community, a place where people can go and be themselves without them being at home or at work,” Pinon said.

Both the community and coffee had a major influence in the overall feel of her coffee shop.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES

Pinon’s coffee shop's story started on University Drive in Edinburg, and she now has a second location in McAllen on Nolana Avenue.

“I think quality and consistency is one of the main reason that businesses flourish,” Pinon said. “It "will help people remember that moment when they had their first Grind coffee in Edinburg as they come into the new shop here in McAllen."

Pinon has seen an increase in local coffee shops, and is excited for others to join the game.

“It's inspiring just to see all of these coffee shops open up, just because it shows you that we're in dire need of that third space and the community aspect in the entire Valley,” Pinon said.

Pinon credits the Valley for the growth of her business.

“The Valley has been an enormous part of the growth of Grind, which I am grateful for,” Pinon said.

Grind Coffee Co. is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.