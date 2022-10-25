Made in the 956: Local librarian writes book about UFO's

It's a question as old as time that got Noe Torres intrigued to UFO's. Are we alone in the universe?

For more Made in the 956 stories, click here.

"As a child, when I was in school. I attended Sharyland schools, and I would run to the library and go straight to the paranormal section," Torres said.

Torres is a Valley expert on UFO's and a librarian at McAllen High School. He has even written a few books on the UFO topic.

"This was in the 60's, at the height, people were very interested in the space program and in UFOs, and I was always, always developing a key interest in UFO books and UFO literature," Torres said.

"I was planning to do a book that had to do with paranormal encounters, not necessarily just UFO's," Torres said. "And then a friend of mine, as it developed, a friend of mine who is, who works with a mutual UFO network, MUFON, Ruben from California. He was interested in doing a book specifically about a UFO incident that happened along the Texas-Mexico border, and he knows that I lived here, so he contacted me, and we started working on this book together."

The book kicked everything off. He was even appeared on national TV as an expert on the topic.

"I mainly approach this from the research side of things, and from the writing part of it," Torres said. "But I have had occasions of going out to the field and investigate some of these UFO sightings, which I really enjoy."

"I'd like people to be aware of the MUFON.com website," Torres said. "It is where people can report UFO sightings of their own, informally, and with no pressure and nobody will contact you unless you want them to, and what this does, it enables us to create a grid."

Torres has a new book coming out later this year, but those interested can find more on his website, roswellbooks.com

Noe Torres: Made in the 956