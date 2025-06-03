Made in the 956: Los Fresnos High School student gets internship with NASA

A Los Fresnos High School student is making his dreams of going to infinity and beyond a reality.

Julio Perez was one of 3,000 students across the country to apply for an internship with NASA’s STEM Enhancement in Earth Science project. He was one of 80 students to get the internship, and three other students in the Rio Grande Valley made the cut as well.

“I just really hope this opportunity can get me places in the future, especially SpaceX because that's one job I really want to get to,” Perez said. “The development there is so fast, that I want to be part of that. Since there are so many opportunities so close to home, and it just clicked in me that I want to work there."

Interns will learn how to interpret NASA satellite data while they work with scientists and engineers at the University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research.

“I really want to make an impact here in the Valley,” Perez said.

Perez said he credits the South Texas Astronomical Society for helping him get the internship.

The organization is focused on igniting curiosity and empowering the community through hands on space science education.

Perez said his coaches, parents and big sister have pushed him to be where he is right now.

After he graduates from high school, he wants to go to college and become an engineer, and eventually work at SpaceX.

“When we one day [go] to Mars and land our first rocket there, I want to say, ‘I was part of that too,’” Perez said.

Perez said he hopes to inspire others to reach for the stars.

Julio Perez is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.