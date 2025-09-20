Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Coaching brings Marcos Regalado back to the Valley

While the passing game has been making most of the splash plays so far this year, it was the running game that played a big role in the Vaqueros win a couple of weeks ago against Prairie View A&M.

Many remember the game-winning run by Nathan Denny, but it all starts at practice and leading the running backs is Marco Regalado.

Regalado is the running backs coach for University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football.

Before starting at UTRGV, Regalado began his life just outside of Starr county, but still as part of the 956 in Zapata during his high school playing days, ingrained in the Valley football scene.

"Our entire district was the Valley, Rio Hondo, Progreso, Raymondville, Lyford," Regalado said.

Regalado didn't fall in love with the sport of football until he was a freshman in high school.

"I had amazing coaches who took the time and slowed down and showed me the game. Now I can actually sit down with my dad and watch the Dallas Cowboys and know what was going on," Regalado said.

After coming up short of playing college football, Regalado's found another way to stick with the sport he loved, taking to the sidelines.

In 2019, he served as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for PSJA Memorial High School

As his coaching career progressed, Regalado made a call to recently hired Vaqueros Head Coach Travis Bush in 2022. That call would change everything.

"When I reached out to congratulate him, I just let him know 'hey if there's any opportunity, I would love to be a part of this, I want to help build it.' From there, we kind of stayed in touch, and it took about a year-long process, but eventually I was able to make it home," Regalado said.

Now, Regalado is helping the Vaqueros offense shine.

Already, with two players posting 100 rushing-yard games this fall under his leadership, he's happy to be doing it for a team that means so much to the 956.

"For it to be at UTRGV, two hours away from where I grew up, it's something that I dreamed of one day for it to kind of become a reality. I pinch myself every day," Regalado said.

Marco Regalado is this week's Made in the 956 – Vaqueros Edition.