Major businesses expanding in Weslaco

Businesses are expanding in Weslaco.

The Economic Development Corporation announced the upcoming shops at North Bridge and the expressway.

They say it will have new stores and restaurants, including a Texas Roadhouse.

A San Antonio construction company will work on the 2.21 acres of land.

The first ground-breaking was June of last year.

Tenant openings are expected to start this summer through early fall.