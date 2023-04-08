Man Accused in Woman’s Disappearance, Murder Pleads Guilty
WESLACO – A man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a septic tank more than a decade ago pleaded guilty.
Aristeo Cervantes Jr. accepted a plea deal Tuesday before a jury was scheduled to be selected.
The 42-year-old is accused of killing Leona Marie Tollett Johnson, who was reported missing in March 2004.
Cervantes was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Watch the video above for more information.
