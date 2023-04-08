Man Accused in Woman’s Disappearance, Murder Pleads Guilty

WESLACO – A man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a septic tank more than a decade ago pleaded guilty.

Aristeo Cervantes Jr. accepted a plea deal Tuesday before a jury was scheduled to be selected.

The 42-year-old is accused of killing Leona Marie Tollett Johnson, who was reported missing in March 2004.

Cervantes was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

