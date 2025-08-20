Man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife, setting fire to a shed in Rio Grande City

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife and setting fire to a storage shed in Rio Grande City, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The shed was in proximity to the home and posed a threat to the occupants inside, according to the complaint. At the time, the home was occupied by Vela's wife, her son and two children under the age of two.

The complaint said on August 18, Juan Pablo Vela allegedly forced his way into the home by breaking down the front door and punched his wife in the face.

The wife told deputies Vela arrived at the home at around 4 a.m. and she believes his was under the influence of alcohol due to the smell coming off him, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the wife's son intervened, and she then called the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

The wife said Vela took possession of a box of matches that were on top of the microwave and exited the residence, according to the complaint. The wife said Vela made a comment in Spanish that loosely translates to "soon you will know who I really am."

According to the complaint, the wife and her son began to smell smoke. They exited the home to see where it was coming from when they saw Vela standing by the front gate and the storage shed was on fire.

Vela left the residence prior to law enforcement arrival, according to the complaint. He was arrested later the same day in La Joya.