Man arrested after allegedly punching wife and setting fire to a shed in Rio Grande City

A man was arrested after assaulting his wife and setting fire to a storage shed in Rio Grande City, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Juan Pablo Vela was arrested on charges of arson and assault causing bodily injury to a family member in connection with the incident, records show.

The shed was near the home and posed a threat to the occupants inside, according to the complaint. At the time, the home was occupied by Vela's wife, her adult son and two children under the age of 2.

The complaint says Vela forced his way into the home on Monday by breaking down the front door and punched his wife in the face.

The wife told deputies Vela arrived at the home at around 4 a.m. and she believes he was under the influence of alcohol due to the smell coming off him, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the wife's adult son intervened, and she then called the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

The wife said Vela took possession of a box of matches that were on top of the microwave and exited the residence, according to the complaint. The wife said Vela made a comment in Spanish that loosely translates to "soon you will know who I really am."

According to the complaint, the wife and her son began to smell smoke. They exited the home to see where it was coming from when they saw Vela standing by the front gate and the storage shed was on fire.

Vela left the residence prior to law enforcement arrival, according to the complaint. He was arrested later the same day in La Joya.

Starr County jail records show Vela remains in custody without a bond.