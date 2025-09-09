Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' South Texas Behavioral Center, Edinburg police say

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after making a threat to "shoot up" the South Texas Behavioral Center in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The news release said the suspect, identified as Timothy Leos, reportedly made the threat because his girlfriend is a current patient at the medical center and wanted her out.

The Criminal Investigations Division obtained an arrest warrant for Leos and detectives were able to track him down in rural Mission, according to the news release.

The news release said police, with assistance from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, were able to locate Leos' vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated near Stewart Road and State Highway 107 by a Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputy. Leos was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.