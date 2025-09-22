Man arrested in connection with Mission manslaughter investigation

A man was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he and a second suspect allegedly assaulted a man with a wooden board, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The news release said deputies responded to an assault, later reclassified to manslaughter, on Minnesota Road, south of Mile 5 Road in Mission on Sunday at around 8:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found 31-year-old Christian Castillo, from Mission, lying on the roadway dead, according to the news release.

According to the news release, witnesses said Castillo was being followed by a Chevrolet HHR occupied by at least two men, later identified as 35-year-old Juan Miguel Ibarra Armenta and 32-year-old Jose Maximiliano Flores.

Witnesses said Armenta and Flores exited the vehicle and one of them struck Castillo multiple times with a wooden board, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the news release.

The news release said while Castillo was on the roadway, he was allegedly struck by a blue Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is unrelated to the earlier assault and left the scene without stopping. The Texas Department of Public Safety was requested to assist in reconstructing the crash.

As investigators and crime scene specialists gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, they were able to identify the suspects involved, according to the news release. They discovered the Chevrolet HHR was registered to Castillo's wife, who had previously filed an assault report against him that evening.

The news release said the vehicle was located near the intersection of Minnesota Road and Mile 5 Road. Deputies also found the wooden board inside the vehicle with apparent blood stains.

Throughout the investigation, the driver of the HHR was identified as Armenta, the boyfriend of Castillo's wife, according to the news release. He admitted to "being present" at the scene along with Flores, who was the one who struck Castillo with the board.

An arrest warrant was secured for Armenta on a charge of manslaughter, according to the news release. The sheriff's office anticipates more arrests in this case.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.