Man charged after making a terroristic threat against the Brownsville Police Department

A man was arrested for making terroristic threats against Brownsville police officers, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said 32-year-old Joseph Lee Martinez was arrested after making a threatening post on X where the referenced the Brownsville Police Department and threatened to "kill officers."

Martinez was arrested on Friday without incident, according to police. He was arraigned on Saturday on one count of terroristic threat against a peace officer and issued a $20,000 bond.

The Brownsville Police Department received assistance in the investigation from the U.S. Marshals and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.