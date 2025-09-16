Man fatally shoots himself outside Brownsville Police Station, chief says

A 37-year-old man fatally shot himself Tuesday afternoon after firing at his wife outside the Brownsville Police Station, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda.

Sauceda said the woman was going to the police department to file charges against her husband.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Ernesto Martinez Tagal, was waiting in the parking lot, according to Sauceda. As soon as Tagal saw the woman drive up with a companion, he exited his vehicle and began shooting at her.

Sauceda said after shooting at the victim, the suspect turned the gun on himself; the female victim and her companion were not injured.

The entrance to the police station was temporarily blocked off to the public as part of the investigation.

Brownsville Independent School District announced on their Facebook page that Sharp Elementary School and the CTE Center were in Secure Mode and Annie S. Putegnat Elementary School was in Hold Mode.

The district has since given the all clear at the campuses.

“We want to make sure that we let them community know that this was strictly an isolated incident, nothing that goes beyond this relationship,” Sauceda said, adding that domestic violence is an issue that continues in the community

“We were some sort of a solution, a piece of resolution right to something that apparently had been happening and occurring,” Sauceda said. “And here we are today, unfortunately, with a very tragic ending."

Residents who live near the police station told Channel 5 News the shooting has left them on edge.

Channel 5 News is working to find out what charges the woman was looking to file against her husband.

