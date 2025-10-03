Man, female juvenile face narcotics charges after Brownsville police close down drug house

A 17-year-old man and a female juvenile are facing several drug charges after the Brownsville Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence.

Police said during the operation, Juan Carlos Cordova Rodriguez and a female juvenile were arrested.

The warrant was executed on Thursday at the 1600 block of East 21st Street. It was obtained after an investigation identified the residence as being involved in the sale of illegal narcotics, according to police.

Rodriguez and the juvenile are facing multiple charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Rodriguez is facing an additional charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.