Man rescued after falling into septic tank in rural Edinburg

Photo courtesy of the Edinburg Fire Department.

**EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous article identified the man as a teen, but that has since been corrected.

A man was rescued after falling into a septic tank in rural Edinburg, according to a news release.

The news release said the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office responded to a welfare concern at the 7300 block of N. Terry Road on Friday at around 9 a.m.

The homeowner reported their 29-year-old uncle did not show up to the daycare and had not been seen since 9 p.m. Thursday night, according to the news release.

The deputy was allowed access to search the property and while calling out the man's name, the deputy heard a "faint voice coming from the ground, calling for help," according to the release.

The news release said the deputy located the man under a tire in a septic tank. The Edinburg Fire Department, emergency medical services and county personnel arrived to assist with the rescue.

The man was safely removed from the tank and taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.