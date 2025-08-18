Man sentenced to 8 years in death of woman who jumped out of moving vehicle in Harlingen

Juan Antonio Hernandez. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

A man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty in connection with the death of a woman authorities said jumped out of his moving vehicle.

The woman, identified as Amanda Hernandez, died from her injuries following the Feb. 3, 2024 incident.

Court records show Juan Antonio Hernandez pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of collision involving death. As part of the plea deal, a criminal negligent homicide charge was dismissed, Cameron County court records show.

According to previous reports, Juan Antonio Hernandez was arrested after Amanda jumped out of his moving vehicle in the area of FM 509 and Harrison Avenue in Harlingen.

Juan Antonio Hernandez said he and the victim were arguing inside the moving vehicle, and the victim wanted to jump out. He said he was not able to grab her when she jumped, and admitted to not stopping because he feared authorities would not believe him.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Hernandez died due to “major brain injuries” she got from hitting the roadway.

Court records show Juan Antonio Hernandez is receiving 117 days of jail credit for time served.