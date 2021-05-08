Man wanted in 2017 attempted murder case arrested at Brownsville bridge

Jose Maganas. Photo Credit Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in connection with a 2017 criminal attempted murder investigation that happened in Hidalgo County.

Jose Maganas, 42, was arrested Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, according to Cameron County Sheriff.

Sheriff Deputies arrested 42 yo Jose Maganas yesterday at the Gateway International Bridge. Agents had detained Maganas due to an outstanding felony warrant issued in 2017 out of Hidalgo County for Attempted Capital Murder. pic.twitter.com/Ubu7PqKILs — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 7, 2021

“Agents had detained Maganas due to an outstanding felony warrant issued in 2017 out of Hidalgo County for Attempted Capital Murder,” Garza said.

Details of the arrest or the crime Maganas is suspected to be involved in weren’t immediately available Saturday afternoon.