Man wanted in connection with deadly Edinburg shooting arrested 'without incident', officials say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the city of Edinburg.

A man wanted in connection with a deadly Edinburg shooting was arrested without incident Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

Miguel Angel Mujica, 36, was arrested just after 2 p.m., according to Ashly Custer, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg.

Police began searching for Mujica after responding to the 2000 block of Mojave Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man, now identified as 24-year-old Milton Rodriguez, with a gunshot wound on the ground.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edinburg police began searching for Mujica after the shooting, saying he was considered armed and dangerous with known gang ties.