Marj Carpenter, reporter who became Presbyterian head, dies

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Marj Carpenter, a Texas newspaper reporter who went on to briefly lead the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s, has died. She was 93. Carpenter once described herself as “sinfully proud” of being Presbyterian and traveled to more than 120 countries on the behalf of Presbyterian Church (USA). Her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, says his mother died Saturday at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring. In July 1995 she was elected moderator of the church’s General Assembly _ the top elected post within Presbyterian Church (USA).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.