McAllen Border Patrol agent killed in crash laid to rest

McAllen Border Patrol agent Alejandro De Luna was laid to rest on Tuesday.

He died on April 8 in a car crash while on his way to work. De Luna is now buried at the State Veterans Cemetery.

Before his time as a Border Patrol agent, he served in the Army. During his funeral services, several active and retired military members were in attendance. Along with them, law enforcement from across the Rio Grande Valley.

De Luna was a Mission native and served nine years as Border Patrol agent. He would have hit ten years next month.

The U.S. Border Patrol is considering this an off-duty death.

A spokesperson for the Valley's Border Patrol sector said on or off-duty, they were still going to send De Luna off with a full show of support.

"We're very unified and this is a tragedy for us. It's something we all feel, in this moment we're all mourning," RGV Border Patrol Sector spokesperson Christina Smallwood said.

The crash that killed agent De Luna also injured two others.

Watch the video above for the full story.