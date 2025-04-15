Funeral services held for McAllen Border Patrol agent killed in two-vehicle crash

Border Patrol agent Alejandro De Luna is set to be laid to rest. He lost his life in a tragic car accident on April 8.

De Luna's funeral began at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a church in Mission.

Hundreds of tributes have poured in from fellow law enforcement agencies, from those who knew and worked with agent De Luna.

He was a part of the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley sector for nearly a decade. He was killed in a two-vehicle crash while he was on his way to work.

Two other people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. McAllen police have not said what caused the crash, which is still under investigation.

De Luna died at just 40-years-old. His fellow agents in green will always remember what kind of man he was on the job.

"He was a fiery personality at the McAllen Border Patrol station," RGV Border Patrol Sector spokesperson Ryan Kasper said. "A previous veteran with the U.S. military, and he was the kinda guy you would want to have by your side whenever things get rough out there. He will dearly be missed, but it was very appreciative seeing the outpouring of support from the local law enforcement agencies."

De Luna will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. at the Rio Grande Valley Veterans State Cemetery.

