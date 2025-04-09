Border Patrol agent killed in McAllen crash remembered as a 'fiery personality'

Shattered glass and orange flags are still standing on the 3200 block of South Ware Road, serving as a reminder of Tuesday’s deadly crash.

According to the McAllen Police Department, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro De Luna died following a collision involving the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving and a GMC pickup truck.

Two other people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash, which is still under investigation.

De Luna, 40, was on his way to work when the crash happened. He had been a Border Patrol agent for nearly a decade.

“[He was] a previous veteran with the U.S. Military, and he was the kinda guy you would want to have by your side whenever things get rough out there,” RGV Border Patrol Sector spokesperson Ryan Kasper said.

Kasper said he personally knew De Luna, and worked alongside him at the McAllen Border Patrol station.

“He was a fiery personality at the McAllen Border Patrol Station,” Kesper said. He will be dearly missed.”

Before their final goodbyes, De Luna's colleagues and law enforcement officers from across the Rio Grande Valley saw him off from the hospital on Tuesday.

Kasper said it was a moment of unity.

“It was very appreciative seeing the outpouring of support from the local law enforcement agencies,” Kasper said.

According to De Luna’s obituary, his funeral mass is set for Tuesday, April 15 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission at 12:30 p.m.

He will be buried at the Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission at 2 p.m. that same day.

