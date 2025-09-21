McAllen church holds memorial service for Charlie Kirk

People across the United States are remembering the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A memorial service was held today for Kirk at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in McAllen.

Dozens of people attended the service, including District 15 Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, to pay their respects.

"We wanted to celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk, his impact, specifically his courage in preaching Jesus Christ," The Door Christian Fellowship Church Assistant Pastor Bryan Castillo said.

On Monday, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley chapter of Turning Point USA is hosting a second vigil at the Brownsville campus on the northwest lawn.

The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m.