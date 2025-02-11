x

McAllen city leaders seeking $2 billion in investments for new groundwater treatment project

Tuesday, February 11 2025

Water remains a big concern in the Rio Grande Valley, and McAllen city leaders are hoping to address that.

McAllen city officials traveled to Austin to ask state lawmakers for funding toward several city projects. Among the projects is a new groundwater treatment project McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said would supply water to people outside of the reservoirs.

“That's something that really hasn't been done much around here, we always depend on the Rio Grande, but we all know that that's kind of difficult and we need to find other sources,” Villalobos said.

The city is also looking to build a highway loop near Interstate 2 and Bryan Road so truck drivers can have another way to access the Anzalduas International Bridge. 

