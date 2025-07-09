McAllen ISD hosting donation drive for Kerr County flood victims

The McAllen Independent School District announced they're Fill The Bus campaign for flood victims in Kerr County.

The district will be collecting donations from Monday, July 14 through Wednesday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the McAllen ISD Central Office, located at 2000 North 23rd Street.

Some of the items needed include non-perishable foods and other dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, blankets, clothing and first aid supplies.

The school district says they want to help families that lost everything.

"You can imagine what they're going through, besides the loss of life that has been devastated. Also, not having anything because everything was taken away by the floods," McAllen ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said.

McAllen ISD is also inviting Rio Grande Valley students to express their encouragement by writing letters or creating drawings for the families in Central Texas. Writing materials will be available on-site or can be dropped off as well.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County. To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, click here.