McAllen ISD reverses policy limiting restroom usage at Nikki Rowe High School

A day after the McAllen Independent School district announced school staff closed all but two of the bathrooms at Nikki Rowe High School, the district announced a reversal of the policy.

Previously, campus principal Monica Kaufman said most restrooms at the campus will be closed and locked during the school day due to recent vandalism and students vaping in the restrooms.

“I had to go pick up my daughter to go to the restroom at the house,” Nikki Rowe HS parent Jose Luna. “It's not prison, and they are treating kids like that; it's not fair.”

Nikki Rowe High School parents received a message from the campus that stated in full:

“ALERT: All students and staff are safe. After careful review, we have unlocked all restrooms on our Rowe Campus & they are available for student use throughout the day. To ensure safety, we will continue to monitor restroom usage. Thank you for your patience and support.”

The district said all staff will now be monitoring all restrooms in an effort to reduce the issues that prompted the policy in the first place.

Some parents said they want more to be done to stop students from vaping on school grounds.

The McAllen ISD Police Department said district police are checking restrooms and other areas on campus to keep students in check.

Parents and district police agree fighting the vaping and vandalism issue will take some team effort.

Read the full statement from McAllen ISD below:

“Sometimes, near the end of a school year, there will be pranks committed. We had minor issues going on with vandalism, graffiti and even vaping in some school restrooms.

Our focus is always keeping students safe, so we made an adjustment to the restroom practice.”