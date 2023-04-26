McAllen ISD campus limiting bathroom usage for students

A new restroom policy is in effect at a high school in the McAllen Independent School District.

A handful of parents of students at Nikki Rowe High School reached out to Channel 5 News looking for answers after reports of a new policy at the campus.

According to campus principal Monica Kaufman, most restrooms at the campus will be closed and locked during the school day due to recent vandalism and students vaping in the restrooms.

The campus’ two biggest bathrooms will be open and monitored by staff.

Restrooms in dressing rooms will only be open during athletic or P.E. period.

Read the full statement from principal Kaufman below:

“In the interest of student safety, we are taking steps to curb inappropriate behavior (like vandalism & vaping) in our restrooms. Going forward, most student restrooms will be closed & locked during the school day. The two largest restrooms in our school, by the cafeteria, will remain open & monitored by staff. Facilities in dressing rooms will be available only for students during their athletic or PE period. Please rest assured we will work with students who have a genuine need. We understand this will create an inconvenience for some but this measure is being taken in the interest of student safety.”