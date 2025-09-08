McAllen ISD, Sames McAllen Ford teaming up to award new car to student with perfect attendance

One McAllen ISD high school student will win a new car for having perfect attendance, the district announced Monday.

The district and Sames Ford McAllen teamed up for the second year in a row to reward a student with the new car.

Students with perfect attendance will be part of a drawing to win a red Bronco Sport.

“I’m very thankful that Sames recognizes how attendance is very important,” McAllen ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said.

The winner will be announced in May 2026.