McAllen ISD, Sames McAllen Ford teaming up to award new car to student with perfect attendance

18 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 8:15 PM September 08, 2025 in News - Local

One McAllen ISD high school student will win a new car for having perfect attendance, the district announced Monday.

The district and Sames Ford McAllen teamed up for the second year in a row to reward a student with the new car.

Students with perfect attendance will be part of a drawing to win a red Bronco Sport.

“I’m very thankful that Sames recognizes how attendance is very important,” McAllen ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said.

The winner will be announced in May 2026. 

