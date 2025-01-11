McAllen ISD using heat lamps to keep Ag animals warm

McAllen Independent School District officials are making changes to keep animals from their Ag program warm.

The district has added heat lamps in their facility and some of their animals even get to wear sweaters to stay warm.

The district says some of their Ag students keep their animals at the facility year-round. Others care for their animals at home.

Students who don't have adequate shelter for them are being allowed to temporarily house their animals at the district's Ag facility.

"We want to make sure that our ag animals are safe and secure during this time," McAllen ISD CTE Coordinator Monica Pena said. "That's our primary goal during this time just to make sure that they're secure that they're warm."

About 80 animals are staying at the Ag facility and the district said there's enough room to take in 20 more.