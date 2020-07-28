McAllen Medical Center, already struggling with coronavirus pandemic, weathers hurricane

The number of emergency room visits at McAllen Medical Center dropped slightly as Hurricane Hanna struck the Rio Grande Valley, but the hospital is still operating at more than 100% of normal capacity.

"We've seen a slight decline in the ER visits as well as overall census over the past few day," said Todd Mann, the CEO of South Texas Health System McAllen. "That may be a product of just the hurricane and folks not wanting to get out and so forth, but only time will tell."

The hospital is still at more than 100% capacity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A U.S. Army medical task force, which includes more than 80 doctors, nurses and pharmacists, is assisting the hospital.

