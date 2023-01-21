x

McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State

2 hours 29 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, January 20 2023 Jan 20, 2023 January 20, 2023 11:00 PM January 20, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signed his National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track at Oklahoma State.

Click on the video above for more on Granados' big day.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days