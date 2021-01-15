McAllen Officials say not enough first responders have received COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly 45,000 people in the Valley have been partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Many of those vaccinated are first responders.

In the city of McAllen officials say they want more of their police officers and firefighters to be vaccinated.

Valley hospitals allow police and fire officials to receive the vaccine but data shows only 30% of McAllen's first responders have been vaccinated.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said the city wants that to change.

"We wanted to start with the police officers and firefighters for the obvious reasons," Rodriguez said. "They interact with the community on a daily basis, through no fault of their own. They don't have a choice, they have to interact with the public."

