McAllen PD issue welfare concern for teen runaway

Ezequiel Hernandez. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

A welfare concern was issued for a teen runaway after he was reported missing over the weekend.

The McAllen Police Department is searching for Ezequiel Hernandez, 14. His voluntary absence from his residence was reported to the department on Saturday, July 10, according to a news release.

He was last seen near the 3900 block of S. Ware Road in McAllen.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and 5’6” in height.

The McAllen Police Department added that anyone harboring Hernandez may be charged with Harboring a Runway, a Class A misdemeanor.

Those with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts are urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.