McAllen police identify one of three suspects wanted in bank fraud scheme

The McAllen Police Department has identified one of three women wanted for passing forged checks at banks across the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

The news release said 38-year-old Kaitlyn Nicole Robinson allegedly used fake information to pass the forged checks at two banks in McAllen on April 10. Police believe she may be traveling under an alias as well.

Robinson is wanted on four felony warrants, which includes charges of forgery of a check and theft of funds, according to the news release.

Robinson is described as a white female, 5'07 in height, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Chicago, Illinois.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.