McAllen police identify one of three suspects wanted in bank fraud scheme
The McAllen Police Department has identified one of three women wanted for passing forged checks at banks across the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.
The news release said 38-year-old Kaitlyn Nicole Robinson allegedly used fake information to pass the forged checks at two banks in McAllen on April 10. Police believe she may be traveling under an alias as well.
Robinson is wanted on four felony warrants, which includes charges of forgery of a check and theft of funds, according to the news release.
Robinson is described as a white female, 5'07 in height, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Chicago, Illinois.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Valley pastor explains the process to elect new pope
-
Ballot proposition would increase tax rate in the Delta area for more...
-
Disney on ICE characters visit South Texas Health System Children?s Hospital
-
'They're vital to the operation:' Inside look at Border Patrol's K-9 unit
-
Special mass held in Brownsville in honor of Pope Francis
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season
-
Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer...
-
UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list
-
UTRGV baseball sits third in Southland Conference standings with six games left
-
UTRGV holds annual 'V Awards' for athletic programs