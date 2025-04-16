McAllen police search for three females accused of forging checks
The McAllen Police Department is searching for three females accused of passing forged checks at local banks, according to a news release.
The news release said police are investigating reports from different banks in McAllen that were made on April 10. The three females entered a bank and passed a fraudulent check.
Police suspect the females may be working together and may have attempted bank fraud in other cities, according to the news release.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
